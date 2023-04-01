Doval escapes in the 9th as Giants hold off Yanks 7-5

NEW YORK (AP) — Camillo Doval retired Giancarlo Stanton on a game-ending, double-play grounder with the bases loaded and the San Francisco Giants hung on for a 7-5 victory over the New York Yankees. Doval gave up Aaron Judge’s RBI single in the ninth, the slugger’s third hit, but earned his first save when Stanton hit a ground ball to shortstop Brandon Crawford, who started a double play that withstood a video review. There were four pitch clock violations, the most of any game in the first three days of the new rule. New York’s Anthony Volpe got his first two big league hits.

