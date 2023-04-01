Mango scores late to help NYCFC tie Revolution 1-1
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Talles Mango scored late in the second half to help New York City FC earn a 1-1 draw with the New England Revolution. Neither team scored until Carles Gil took a pass from Bobby Wood and scored in the 70th minute to put the Revolution (4-1-1) on top. Mango scored the equalizer in the 80th minute with an assist from Gabriel Pereira. NYCFC (2-2-2) came into the match having lost seven of its previous 10 on the roa. NYCFC avoided its fifth shutout in its past seven matches away from home.