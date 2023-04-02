It’s home improvement time: Be sure to hire licensed contractors

SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) – Home improvement season is around the corner, and homeowners throughout Oregon are vetting contractors for upcoming remodels, additions, and home improvements. At this time of year, the Oregon Construction Contractors Board reminds consumers that it’s important to hire licensed contractors for your improvement projects.

Why It’s Important to Hire Licensed Contractors

Licensed contractors carry insurance and a surety bond to protect homeowners when construction projects go wrong. Additionally, for homeowners in dispute with licensed contractors, the Construction Contractors Board provides mediation services. These services can help both parties settle their differences outside of court.

Homeowners who hire unlicensed contractors have little recourse when a home improvement goes wrong. Some homeowners choose to go to court at their own expense, but many simply give up and hire a licensed contractor to repair the damage.

Check the License Online

Before signing a contract, check to make sure your contractor has an active license at http://search.ccb.state.or.us/search/. This site also provides up to 10 years of history on any contractor’s license, including consumer complaints.

To check the license online:

Type the license number into the search feature.

Click on the “choose” button beside the proper license number.

Verify that the license is “active.”

While verifying the license, homeowners can also check for the lead-based paint license, which is usually required to work on homes built before 1978. Click on the “learn more about this business” link inside the contractor's license record to view lead-based paint information.

Want to Know More? CCB Offers Resources to Consumers

Consumer Webinar

CCB will be hosting a free live webinar on April 11 at 10:30 a.m. to go over important information about how to check the license and use the license search feature, how to find and vet contractors and more. For homeowners performing home improvement projects this year, CCB’s webinar can help answer questions and provide tips. Registration for the webinar can be found on CCB’s website www.oregon.gov/ccb

Homeowner Newsletter

The Tools and Tips is a quarterly electronic homeowner newsletter that covers information about how to perform successful home improvement projects. Sign up for the newsletter on CCB’s website, www.oregon.gov/ccb

Informational Brochures

Want more resources from CCB? CCB publishes brochures with information to help homeowners performing home improvement projects.

Contact CCB to receive copies of these free brochures by mail. Email the CCB education section at ccb.education@ccb.oregon.gov or fill out a request on CCB’s online order form.

Anyone with questions can call the Construction Contractors Board at 503-378-4621.

About the CCB

The CCB is the state agency licensing over 42,000 contractors. Virtually anyone who is paid to repair, improve or build a home must be licensed. Learn more about how to have a successful project at www.oregon.gov/ccb.