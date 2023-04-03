WWE sells itself to UFC

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

World Wrestling Entertainment has been sold to Endeavor Group, the parent company of competitor UFC, to form a new publicly traded company.

The newly combined company has a value of $21 billion. Endeavor shareholders will own 51% of the newly combined company, while WWE shareholders are getting 49%.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.