Published 3:58 AM

WWE sells itself to UFC

By Jordan Valinsky, CNN

World Wrestling Entertainment has been sold to Endeavor Group, the parent company of competitor UFC, to form a new publicly traded company.

The newly combined company has a value of $21 billion. Endeavor shareholders will own 51% of the newly combined company, while WWE shareholders are getting 49%.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

