Brewers belt 3 straight HRs off Scherzer, rout Mets 9-0

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Rowdy Tellez, Brian Anderson and Garrett Mitchell hit consecutive home runs off Max Scherzer in the sixth inning, and Wade Miley earned his 100th career win as the Milwaukee Brewers routed the New York Mets 9-0. Anderson and Mitchell also connected for back-to-back homers in the seventh off reliever Brooks Raley. The hot-hitting Anderson, who homered in Monday’s 10-0 victory over the Mets, had a two-run double in the first against Scherzer and finished with six RBIs. Miley pitched six sharp innings, giving up five hits. Three relievers completed an eight-hitter, handing the Mets consecutive shutouts for the first time since June 2021 against Atlanta. The Brewers beat New York for the 17th time in the last 20 games at Milwaukee.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.