Giménez gets $4M signing bonus in $106.5M Guardians deal

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — All-Star second baseman Andrés Giménez gets a $4 million signing bonus as part of his $106.5 million, seven-year contract with the Cleveland Guardians. The 24-year-old gets salaries of $1 million this season, $5 million next year, $10 million in 2025, $15 million in 2026 and $23 million in each of the following three seasons. Cleveland has a $23 million option for 2030 with a $2.5 million buyout, and the option price would go up by $500,000 for each top five finish in MVP voting, to a maximum increase of $1 million.

