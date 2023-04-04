India avalanche kills six, injures 17

By Sania Farooqui, CNN

Six tourists were killed and 17 others injured in a major avalanche in India’s northeastern state of Sikkim, local police said Tuesday.

At least eight of the survivors are in critical condition and rescue operations are ongoing, senior police official Tenzing Loden Lepcha told CNN.

The avalanche took place near the Nathu La mountain pass and struck a road connecting Nathu La and the state capital Gangtok.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

