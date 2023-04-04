Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker set a date for wedding special ‘Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis’

By Alli Rosenbloom, CNN

Save the date because Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding special is set to premiere on April 13.

The special, titled “Til Death Do Us Part Kourtney & Travis,” will stream on Hulu and feature appearances by Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner, according to a press release.

“This is our personal archive footage that we are sharing with the world,” Kourtney Kardashian says in the trailer that was released on Tuesday, adding that their “wedding felt like time didn’t exist and it just felt perfect.”

Barker is seen in the trailer admitting that he was nervous for the big day and unsure if he’d be able to get through his vows without crying.

The Poosh founder and Blink-182 drummer wed in Portofino, Italy in May 2022 at Villa Olivetto, the estate of Dolce & Gabbana designers Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. The pair’s romantic October 2022 engagement was documented on Kourtney Kardashian’s family’s Hulu reality show “The Kardashians.”

When Kourtney Kardashian asks Barker in the new trailer if he can believe they got married three times, Barker says “it’s like choosing a child, I can’t pick the best one.”

The couple did technically have three weddings.

They previously exchanged vows in California at the Santa Barbara courthouse in May 2022 just before heading off to Italy for the main event, but also shared a series of photos taken at a Las Vegas wedding chapel following the Grammy Awards in April of that year, sparking speculation that they had already tied the knot one month prior.

Kourtney Kardashian clarified in the caption to some of her Vegas photos at the time that they were not legally married yet, because they had not obtained a marriage license, but cheekily added that “practice makes perfect.”

