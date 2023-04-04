Skip to Content
News
By
Published 11:57 AM

Service dog stolen from man at homeless shelter in South Los Angeles

By KABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A man is asking for the public’s help finding his service dog he claims was stolen during his stay at a shelter in South Los Angeles.

Kye Pireu told Eyewitness News the incident happened Friday, March 31.

He said he’s homeless and that his 4-year-old Siberian Husky “Alpha” was taken from him at the shelter he’s staying at on South Central Avenue.

The dog was last seen wearing a green and red leash. The owner has since filed a police report.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content