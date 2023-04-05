Eva Mendes notes special anniversary with Ryan Gosling

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Eva Mendes has looked back on a pivotal moment between the actress and her longtime love, Ryan Gosling.

She posted a photo on her legacy verified Instagram account of her and Gosling in their characters from the film “The Place Beyond the Pines” that hit US theaters in 2013.

She wrote “Luke & Romina” (the names of their characters) in the caption and shared that her friend Sandra Condito had informed her that “it’s been 10 years since this film came out.”

“Feels like lifetimes ago,” Mendes wrote.

The film is significant as the project is reportedly where she and Gosling met. The pair have been together for years and are the parents of two daughters, Esmeralda, 8, and Amada, 6.

