Frankfort officers honored after rescuing baby, 5 others from burning house

By James Howell Jr.

    FRANKFORT (WRTV) — The city of Frankfort is showing gratitude for the life saving measures taken by multiple officers in the community.

In a video released from the police department, multiple officers can be seen rescuing a family of six, including a baby, from a fire early Monday morning.

According to Frankfort PD, three officers were first to arrive to a house fire in the 800 block of Hawthorne Avenue on Monday around 2 a.m.

Through a window on the second floor, occupants yelled down to officers saying they were trapped upstairs due to the fire and smoke. They also told police there was a baby inside.

From there, as you can see in the video above, officers went to work.

Sergeant Andrew Snyder, Officer Freddy Martinez and Officer Madison Douglass went to work by scaling a ladder to a second story window.

First the baby came out, then the rest of the occupants.

“I am very proud of these officers for their quick, heroic actions,” Frankfort Police Chief Scott Shoemaker said. “They will be honored by the police department at a later date.”

All three were nominated and received the Medal of Valor for the service.

