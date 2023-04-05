Madrid tops Barcelona 4-0 at Camp Nou with Benzema hat trick

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Karim Benzema scored a hat trick as Real Madrid overturned Barcelona’s advantage in the Copa del Rey semifinals with a resounding 4-0 win at Camp Nou Stadium to reach the final for the first time in nearly a decade. Vinícius Júnior also scored as Madrid advanced 4-1 on aggregate after having lost the first leg 1-0 at home. Benzema also had a hat trick in Madrid’s 6-0 rout of Valladolid in the Spanish league on Sunday. Madrid will face Osasuna in the May 6 final in Seville. Osasuna eliminated Athletic Bilbao in extra time on Tuesday.

