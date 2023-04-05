Max Homa: golf’s social media star-turned-Masters contender

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Max Homa comes across on social media as snarky, witty and plain funny. And that’s what most golf fans knew about the former NCAA champion until the past few years, when his game suddenly began to match his social media brilliance. Now, Homa’s expected to contend for a green jacket at the Masters, and just imagine what his tweets would look like then. The world’s fifth-ranked player has followed his first win in 2019 with five more, including the Farmer’s Insurance Open in January. Not surprisingly, patrons at Augusta National are recognizing him a lot more these days, and not just for his tweets.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.