Gophers score 4 goals in 3rd, advance past BU in Frozen Four

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Freshman Luke Mittelstadt scored two third-period goals in two-and-a-half minutes and top-ranked Minnesota beat Boston University 6-2 in the opening game of the NCAA Frozen Four. Mittelstadt gave Minnesota a 3-2 lead on a power play with 18:20 left in the third period and his second came from the same spot at the left circle for his fifth goal of the season — and third in the NCAA Tournament. Logan Cooley added two empty-net goals to reach 22 on the season. The five-time national champion Gophers will play in the title game on Saturday, seeking their first title since 2003. Minnesota has outscored its opponents 19-5 in the NCAA Tournament. Boston University had its nine-game winning streak, dating to Feb. 24, snapped.

