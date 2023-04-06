Kamala Harris in Georgia today, announcing historic solar commitment

By Miles Montgomery and Tim Darnell

ATLANTA (WANF) — Vice President Kamala Harris will announce a major commitment between two energy companies that will develop more than two million solar panels, the largest such order in U.S. history.

According to the White House, Harris will tour a Qcells solar panel manufacturing facility in Dalton on Thursday afternoon and then announce “a historic commitment between Qcells and Summit Ridge Energy to deploy 1.2 gigawatts of community solar power, which will require the manufacturing of 2.5 million solar panels.

The announcement comes after the administration announced in January it is investing $2.5 billion to expand its solar manufacturing capacity in Georgia.

Harris’ visit is part of the administration’s three-week “Investing in America” tour.

“These community solar projects will benefit hundreds of communities across the U.S., and will generate enough clean electricity to power 140,000 homes and businesses, including households in underserved communities,” the White House said. “Community solar results in an average of 10% in annual savings for customers and is a way for renters and those without access to rooftop solar to receive the benefits of clean energy.”

The White House said Georgia has received $31 billion in private sector manufacturing investments since the start of the administration, primarily in clean energy, electric vehicle, and battery manufacturing.

Harris last visited Georgia in February where she participated in a moderated discussion at Georgia Tech focusing on the administration’s efforts to combat climate change and address clean energy.

Addressing climate policy issues, Harris said access to clean water should be “a right, not just a privilege of those who can afford it.”

