Putin, Lukashenko hold talks on defense, economic ties

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Belarusian counterpart are holding talks on expanding the economic cooperation and bolstering the defense ties between their nations. That includes a plan to deploy Russia’s nuclear weapons to Belarus amid the fighting in neighboring Ukraine. The Kremlin talks on Thursday involved senior officials from both countries and followed Putin’s one-on-one meeting with President Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday. Russia used Belarusian territory as a staging ground for invading neighboring Ukraine and maintains troops and weapons there. Last month, Putin declared that Moscow planned to put some of its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus. The announcement represented his latest use of a nuclear threat to discourage the West from supporting Ukraine.

