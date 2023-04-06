Silver Lake residents worry about arsonist after 20 tree fires in one month

By Sophie Flay, Michelle Fisher

SILVER LAKE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) — More than a dozen trees were torched last month in Silver Lake, sending investigators on the hunt for a possible serial arsonist.

There have been 20 tree fires since March 1, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The LAFD is investigating this string of fires as arson. They all happened in the middle of the night, said one resident who didn’t want to be identified.

“I look out the front door and sure enough this giant pine tree was on fire,” said Gary Baker of Silver Lake.

Luckily, no one has been hurt by these fires. But one home on Tesla Avenue was almost burned down.

“It was very dramatic. The flames were as tall as the cypress trees,” said Jens Gehlhaar of Silver Lake.

Mt. Washington resident Walter Moguel is also among the people who have encountered a raging fire feet away from his front door. The frightening moments were caught on his home’s security video.

“In front of my house are like seven cypress trees, so six of them were fully ablaze and on fire. It was the scariest scene in the world because it almost felt like they were 2-3 feet away from me,” he said.

In the video, Moguel is seen attempting to put the flames out with a fire extinguisher — unaware that one of his neighbors had already sprung into action minutes earlier.

“He helped bring his hose over to try and hose down the trees with little effect. Luckily, he had already called the fire department,” he added. “So by the time we actually came out… the fire department was already on the way.”

Moguel initially thought it was an accident until he was informed by fire officials that there was a suspected arsonist in the neighborhood.

“My question is why are you doing this? What is the whole point?”

The alleged suspect has been caught on a few Ring cameras. The suspect is usually wearing a hooded sweatshirt and uses a white Chevrolet Volt as a getaway car, according to LAFD.

The LAFD declined an interview but provided a statement from Capt. Erik Scott:

“We are aware of various suspicious vegetation fires around the Mount Washington, Glassell Park and Silver Lake communities. LAFD Arson Investigators and LAPD Detectives are working collaboratively to conduct a thorough investigation and to bring to justice any potential criminal behavior. Public Safety and cause determination of these fires remains a high priority.”

The statement added there has been no significant property damage and no injuries.

