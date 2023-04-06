The Modern Masters? On-course interviews a change at Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) — Augusta National took another surprising step toward modernization: The Masters allowed for a walk-and-talk during the opening round when Rory McIlroy answered questions for the ESPN telecast while playing the ninth fairway. CBS, which is producing the Masters, first broke out the technology at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. Trevor Immelman was in the booth and held a Q-and-A with Max Homa as he played the 13th hole. Homa went on to win. NBC also did the walk-and-talk with a player during the six weeks leading to the Masters.

