China begins military drills around Taiwan after US Speaker visit

China has started three days of military exercises around Taiwan, the People’s Liberation Army (PLA)’s Eastern Theater Command announced Saturday.

The drills come a day after Taiwan’s President Tsai Ing-wen returned from a 10-day visit in Central America and the United States where she met US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

