Hostage killed, CHP officer and other bystander shot in Roseville shooting, officials say

ROSEVILLE, California (KCRA) — A hostage situation and shootings Thursday afternoon left one person dead, and a second person and a California Highway Patrol officer injured, officials said.

A spokesperson with the Roseville Police Department said a CHP officer serving a warrant was shot around 12:30 p.m. near Mahany Park. This prompted other law enforcement agencies to come help.

Roseville police said as those other officers arrived, the suspected gunman shot at them while running away. The gunman then took two hostages before he eventually surrendered.

The two bystanders taken hostage were hit by bullets, police said. One of them died at the scene, and the second one was sent to a hospital with unknown injuries and is expected to survive.

“I just couldn’t believe that it was just a mile from my house,” said Christine Ware, of Roseville. “I just give you my deepest condolences.”

Roseville police originally said the gunman hit both hostages, but they have since clarified their language to say, “It is believed the suspect shot both hostages during the incident.”

Police said the suspected gunman is in custody and was transported to a hospital with gunshot wounds. His condition is unknown.

The type of weapon the gunman had is also unknown, Roseville police said.

It is unclear if the gunman’s injuries are self-inflicted. KCRA 3 has asked police if any law enforcement officers fired their weapons during the first encounter with CHP and the second time when surrounding officers arrived. Police have not answered that.

Officials have also not clarified how many CHP officers were there during the first encounter with the gunman.

A spokesperson for the California Highway Patrol said the officer that was shot was sent to the hospital and was treated for his injuries before he was released.

Sutter Roseville Medical Center told KCRA 3 that two adults were sent to its hospital. Dignity Health Mercy San Juan Medical Center also has one of the injured as a patient, a statement reads.

KCRA 3 Reporter Michelle Bandur tweeted a video that a bystander shared with her. In the video, you can hear a gunshot.

Facilities at Mahany Park were on lockdown but that lockdown has since been lifted, according to the Roseville Police Department. The fitness center and library will be closed for the rest of the day. Camp kids were moved to Quail Glen Elementary School for pickup.

KCRA 3 Reporter Orko Manna said an employee at Quail Glen told him that 33 kids from the camp were brought here and have all since been picked up.

Danielle Jungling’s daughter was one of those 33 kids. Jungling said she is relieved that her daughter, and the other children involved in the day camps, are all safe, but she is still processing how close her daughter was to danger.

“Its scary to hear that there was a shooting where your child is at because anything could happen at any point, you know. You think your kids are safe and usually they are, but you just never know nowadays,” Jungling said.

Pamela Allen, the City of Roseville’s spokesperson for Parks, Recreation and Libraries, sent KCRA 3 the following statement about the shooting, and about the swift action taken by day camp staff:

“First, I want to acknowledge the swift work of our camps staff to implement their training and quickly act to keep kids safe today. While today was a stressful day for both staff and campers, our staff wants to be there for the kids tomorrow so we are hosting camps. If campers and parents are hesitant and would rather stay home, then we also understand that as well.” This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Nearby Woodcreek High School is currently on spring break, according to the school website. The Roseville Joint Union High School District said four employees were still on campus at the time, so Woodcreek went into lockdown.

Roseville police said the roadways that were closed have reopened, but the park will remain shut down throughout the night and likely until Friday morning.

Roseville police said the names of the hostages will not be released until next of kin is notified.

No further details about injuries have been released.

This is a developing story.

