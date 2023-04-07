Over $126 million in total marijuana sales made in second month of legalization in Missouri

By KMBC Staff

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — The amount of money the State of Missouri is bringing in since recreational marijuana was legalized continues to grow.

The state announced that $126.2 million in marijuana sales were made in the month of March.

Of that total, $93.5 million was from recreational sales while $32.7 million was from medical marijuana sales.

“Between record cannabis sales and local communities voting to embrace the economic benefits of adult use sales, Missouri couldn’t be better positioned to make a real and lasting impact on our state economy, while being one of the most customer-friendly cannabis programs in the entire nation,” said Andrew Mullins, MoCannTrade Executive Director.

Missouri recorded just over $100 million in sales in the month of February.

This comes the same week several cities and counties voted to approve an increase in the recreational marijuana tax.

