Ridgeview HS senior training for boxing national championships, Olympic Trials opportunity

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Kevin Limbeck Ochoa started boxing when he was just 6 years old.

After 12 years of competing as a minor, he’s ready to face the best of the best on the national stage.

Besides the belt, a trip to the Olympic Trials is on the line.

The 18-year-old will head to Philadelphia in May for the 100th Golden Gloves National Championships.

He's currently raising funds for his journey, and you can find a link to donate here.

