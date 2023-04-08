Nearly 2,000 people have searched for mom who’s been missing for over a week

By Michelle Watson, CNN

Nearly 2,000 people have searched this week for a missing woman in Minnesota, authorities said in a Facebook post Friday.

Madeline Kingsbury, 26, was last seen the morning of March 31, according to the Winona Police Department.

Searchers include volunteers, first responders, and members of the fire department.

Kingsbury did not show up at work as expected the day she disappeared, and did not answer calls from family and friends, police said. She then didn’t pick up her kids from daycare that afternoon or make other arrangements.

“All of this is extremely out of character for her,” police said.

Authorities said they’re searching for video that might show where Kingsbury’s van, a 2014 dark blue Chrysler Town and Country, might have gone.

Police said they believe her vehicle may have traveled from Winona to eastern Fillmore County on the day of her disappearance. They have asked residents in that area to check their “video cameras, doorbell cameras, game cameras … for any signs of the van passing through or stopping.”

Winona is in the southeastern part of the state near the Wisconsin border.

