Tigers’ Austin Meadows sidelined by mental health issues
By DANA GAURUDER
Associated Press
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows has been placed on the 10-day injured list to focus on mental health issues, the team said Saturday. Meadows missed most of last season due to anxiety-related issues, appearing in 36 games after being acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay. Meadows had played in six games this season, batting .238 with 2 RBIs. Tigers general manager Scott Harris issued a statement prior to the team’s home game against Boston, indicating Meadows would be given as much time as needed to deal with his mental health.