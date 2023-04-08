Skip to Content
Tigers’ Austin Meadows sidelined by mental health issues

By DANA GAURUDER
Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Tigers outfielder Austin Meadows has been placed on the 10-day injured list to focus on mental health issues, the team said Saturday. Meadows missed most of last season due to anxiety-related issues, appearing in 36 games after being acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay. Meadows had played in six games this season, batting .238 with 2 RBIs. Tigers general manager Scott Harris issued a statement prior to the team’s home game against Boston, indicating Meadows would be given as much time as needed to deal with his mental health.

