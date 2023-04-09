LaVine, DeRozan put Bulls over Pistons; play-in game next

CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 17 points and DeMar DeRozan added 16 to help the Bulls end the regular season with a 103-81 win over the Detroit Pistons. Killian Hayes had 26 points and Jaden Ivey scored 16 for the Pistons, who finished an NBA-worst 17-65. Up 67-64 at the end of the third quarter, the Bulls put in their reserves. The bench crew put the game away with an 11-2 run midway through the final period. Chicago had the 10th spot in Eastern Conference standings locked up, and travel to Toronto for Wednesday’s elimination game in the NBA’s play-in tournament.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.