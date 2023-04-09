Wild sign defenseman Faber fresh from NCAA runner-up Gophers

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Wild have signed defenseman Brock Faber to a standard three-year, entry-level contract. The deal was finalized a day after the Minnesota Gophers lost in the NCAA championship game. The 20-year-old had four goals and 23 assists in 38 games for the Gophers this season. The native of Maple Grove, Minnesota, was a two-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year award winner. Faber was drafted in the second round by the Los Angeles Kings in 2020. He was traded to the Wild last summer along with a 2022 first-round draft pick for left wing Kevin Fiala.

