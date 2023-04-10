CBS Sports’ Golazo Network digital channel debuts Tuesday

NEW YORK (AP) — CBS Sports’ Golazo Network digital channel is launching Tuesday, with 12 live matches, same-day replays of Champions League matches and a pair of weekday studio shows planned to air over the first two weeks. The Golazo Network will stream on CBS Sports digital platforms as well as Paramount+ and Pluto TV. The two weekday studio shows are “Morning Footy” and “Box 2 Box.” The channel will also feature matches from the 10 soccer properties owned by CBS, including the UEFA Champions League, Italy’s Serie A and the National Women’s Soccer League.

