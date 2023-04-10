Healthcare workers take video of dementia patient, call her ‘embarrassing’, Brevard County officials say

By WESH Staff

Click here for updates on this story

BREVARD COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — Two nurse assistants have been arrested in Brevard County for allegedly abusing a resident at a senior care facility.

According to an affidavit, 20-year-old Shy’Tiona Bishop and 18-year-old Jada Harris livestreamed a video of a resident with dementia on April 3.

During the livestream, Harris allegedly said the victim was “acting like she’s psycho” and called her “embarrassing.”

The affidavit said while the resident was in their care, Bishop and Harris repeatedly laughed at her and prevented her from getting into the bathroom.

A staff member at Market Street Memory Care noticed the resident seemed distressed the day after the video. The resident had been living there since August 2022.

Both Harris and Bishop were arrested on the charges of video voyeurism along with abuse and neglect of an older person.

Harris faces additional charges of aggravated abuse and interception and disclosure of wire, oral or electronic communications.

“It’s hard to imagine there are actually people in our world that would do this to somebody,” Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.