Deschutes County makes efforts to get homeless encampments allowed on exclusive farm land

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- As the struggle to alleviate the homeless crisis continues in Deschutes county, the City of Bend is looking for solutions that support those struggling with homelessness and those who say their businesses and neighborhoods are negatively impacted by it across our county.

Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Change says one one proposal on the table is to provide safe parking and homeless encampments on rural land. However, the barrier is that shelter sites are not allowed on exclusive farm used owned land.

NewsChannel21's Bola Gbadebo plans to speak with Deschutes County Mayor Melanie Keebler about the steps required to potentially change current Oregon legislature around homeless encampment boundaries, Deschutes County Commissioner Phil Chang and Central Oregon villages, an organization that has shared interest in supporting homeless encampments on our rural lands.