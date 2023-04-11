Blinken names ex-NSC official to be new State Dept spokesman

WASHINGTON (AP) — Secretary of State Antony Blinken has chosen an ex-National Security Council communications official to be the next spokesman for the State Department. Blinken announced Tuesday that Matthew Miller will assume the role as the daily face of American foreign policy at the end of April. Miller is a longtime fixture in Democratic political circles and served as the chief spokesman for former Attorney General Eric Holder during the Obama administration. After President Joe Biden was elected, he worked on the incoming administration’s transition team before taking a temporary post at the NSC last year to coordinate U.S. messaging after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Miller replaces Ned Price, who served as Blinken’s top spokesman until last month.

