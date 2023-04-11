Forward Vanzeir leaves Red Bulls after racist slur
By ANNE M. PETERSON
AP Sports Writer
Belgian forward Dante Vanzeir has stepped away from the New York Red Bulls indefinitely after using a racial slur during a match against the San Jose Earthquakes this past weekend. The Red Bulls issued a statement on Tuesday that said Vanzeir addressed his teammates that morning and left “to avoid further distractions.” The decision came a day after Vanzeir, coach Gerhard Struber and the Red Bulls organization all issued apologies. Major League Soccer was investigating. San Jose striker Jeremy Ebobisse alleged a Red Bulls player used a racial slur early in the second half of the 1-1 draw between the two teams at Red Bulls Arena.