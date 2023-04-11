Forward Vanzeir leaves Red Bulls after racist slur

Belgian forward Dante Vanzeir has stepped away from the New York Red Bulls indefinitely after using a racial slur during a match against the San Jose Earthquakes this past weekend. The Red Bulls issued a statement on Tuesday that said Vanzeir addressed his teammates that morning and left “to avoid further distractions.” The decision came a day after Vanzeir, coach Gerhard Struber and the Red Bulls organization all issued apologies. Major League Soccer was investigating. San Jose striker Jeremy Ebobisse alleged a Red Bulls player used a racial slur early in the second half of the 1-1 draw between the two teams at Red Bulls Arena.

