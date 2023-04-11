Fundraiser for injured firefighter brings first responders together

By Samson Tamijani

TULSA, Oklahoma (KJRH) — A benefit from Monday evening expects to raise thousands for the recovery of a Tulsa firefighter who was struck by a vehicle back in January while responding to an accident.

First responders showed in big numbers at McNellie’s off Yale Avenue for Tulsa Fire Department’s Jordan Blount, and they hope the public will too.

“He came away with a torn muscle in his left hip, torn muscle in his left shoulder, then he had a torn LCL in his right knee, and a broken right hand and a broken nose,” Jordan’s father Michael said.

Blount believes it was a higher power that spared his son’s life after a vehicle hit him and fellow Tulsa firefighter Cody Stephenson on Highway 75, throwing Jordan Blount nearly 50 feet off an overpass.

“Just really, really blessed,” he stressed.

The fundraiser organized by Tulsa Firefighters Union hopes to make the remaining physical and mental rehab a little easier, along with online donations that anyone can give to.

“(Stephenson) is already back to work but Jordan has a few more interventions, a few more surgeries to go before he’s released to full duty,” Tulsa Firefighters Union President Matt Lay said.

“Any time you’re kind of laid up it’s hard on a family and hard on a firefighter, so our fellow firefighters are here to rally around him and support him in his time of need.”

Among those rallying to help isn’t a firefighter, but from Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

“It was a motorcycle wreck where I was struck by a car on Peoria Avenue,” Capt. Jack Choate said.

“It’s painful to see something like this happen. It hurts because if you’ve been an emergency responder for any time at all, you’ve seen this and you’ve had close personal ties to people who’ve been affected by that.”

Blount’s father said Jordan doesn’t want the spotlight, including when it’s a whole fundraiser in his honor. He said Jordan would rather be back in action wearing his uniform.

“These guys don’t do it for the paycheck,” Blount said.

“They do it because they really, really love what they do. They’re obviously a needed part of the community. He’s just ready to get back at it.”

Tulsa Firefighters Union said McNellie’s donated 10 percent of all sales made from Monday night from 5-10 p.m. to go to Blount’s recovery efforts as well.

