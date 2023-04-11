Inmate reported missing from Lincoln Community Corrections Center

By KMTV Staff

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KMTV) — Authorities are looking for a missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L).

Here’s what we know from authorities:

Buay Chuol was on a job seeking furlough on Monday when CCC-L received notification of a tamper on his electronic monitoring system.

Chuol started his sentence on April 26, 2021. He is serving a three-year to six-year sentence out of York County for attempted robbery. He is scheduled for a parole hearing in May 2023.

Chuol is a 20-year-old Black male, 6 feet and 1 inch tall, 145 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.

