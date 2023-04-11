Pending abortion ban can’t be prevented, Montana judge rules

HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge says a bill to restrict abortions in Montana will become law — at least temporarily — if the governor signs it. The judge denied a request by Planned Parenthood of Montana to preemptively block the legislation, saying it has to be signed first. The legislation would ban an abortion method most commonly used in the second trimester of pregnancy. Lawmakers passed the bill to ban dilation and evacuation abortions last week. Planned Parenthood argues the ban is unconstitutional. It says it will move to block the bill again if Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signs it.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.