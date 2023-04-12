Arnold Schwarzenegger terminates neighborhood pothole

By Lisa Respers France, CNN

Arnold Schwarzenegger is not just an action star, he’s also a man of action.

The former governor of California is well-versed in public works projects and on Tuesday he posted a video on social media showing him and his team filling in a hole on a street.

“Today, after the whole neighborhood has been upset about this giant pothole that’s been screwing up cars and bicycles for weeks, I went out with my team and fixed it,” Schwarzenegger tweeted from his legacy verified account. “I always say, let’s not complain, let’s do something about it. Here you go.”

In the video a driver stops to thank the star and he responds, “This is crazy. For weeks I’ve been waiting for this hole to be closed.”

Elena Stern, a senior public information director for the Department of Public Works in Los Angeles, told NBC News that it was not a pothole, but a “service trench that relates to active, permitted work being performed at the location by SoCal Gas, who expects the work to be completed by the end of May.”

CNN has reached out to Stern for additional comment.

