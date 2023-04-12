Arsonists set fire to same car twice at Mayfair dealership, Philly police say

By Web staff

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — New video shows the suspects wanted for setting fire to a car – twice – at a dealership Mayfair section of Philadelphia.

It happened on the 6300 block of the Roosevelt Boulevard.

Police say the suspects set the first fire at 12:35 a.m. on March 28 and the second fire at 1:04 a.m. on March 31.

Surveillance video from the March 28 fire shows at least two people lighting the fire and then hopping a fence.

They fled down a rear alleyway on Leonard Street toward Robbins Avenue.

