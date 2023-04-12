For the first time ever, radar has observed a meteorite fall in Maine

By Adam Bartow

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Maine (WMTW) — History was made in Maine over the weekend.

Just before noon on Saturday, several people reported seeing a bright fireball in the sky over Washington County. Many people also reported hearing a loud, sonic boom near Calais.

NASA has reviewed the radar for that time frame and discovered the first radar-observed meteorite fall ever seen in Maine. The official report says the meteorite fell at 11:56 a.m.

So far, there have been no reports of finding any actual meteorites or pieces on the ground, but if anyone in the area does find something they suspect might be from space, you can talk to the experts.

“The best source in the state for determining whether the rock you found is one is the Maine Mineral and Gem Museum in Bethel. They are the specialists who are trained in mineralogy and geology and, and meteorites. They’re really the best source of information for, you know, is the thing you found actually a meteorite or is it a ‘meteor-wrong?’ A lot of people think it is and it’s not,” said Shawn Laatsch from the Versant Power Astronomy Center.

Laatsch says we should all look out for the Lyrid meteor shower that peaks between April 21 and 22.

