GOP House Judiciary chairman subpoenas FTC over Twitter probe

By Alayna Treene, Sara Murray, Zachary Cohen and Annie Grayer, CNN

House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan on Wednesday subpoenaed Federal Trade Commission Chair Lina Khan as part of his panel’s investigation into the agency’s probe of Elon Musk’s purchase of Twitter.

The House subcommittee investigating the so-called weaponization of the federal government has made Twitter — and the federal government’s relationship with the social media platform — a central focus of its investigative efforts, particularly as it relates to free speech and the First Amendment.

The subpoena demands the FTC turn over a series of documents and internal communications relating to the agency’s investigation of Musk’s acquisition of Twitter by April 26.

“The FTC respects the important role of congressional oversight,” said FTC spokesman Douglas Farrar. “We have made multiple offers to brief Chairman Jordan’s staff on our investigation into Twitter. Those are standing offers made prior to this entirely unnecessary subpoena.”

Jordan asserts in a letter accompanying the subpoena that the FTC has “abused it statutory and enforcement authorities” and cites a report released by the subcommittee last month alleging the agency “made inappropriate and burdensome demands coinciding with Elon Musk’s acquisition of the company.”

The committee’s Republicans have also criticized the FTC for demanding that Twitter identify journalists who were given access to the company’s internal records.

The panel and the FTC have so far engaged in a back-and-forth over House Republicans’ investigation. But Jordan claims that the agency’s responses so far have been “woefully insufficient” and the committee is moving forward with a subpoena “to compel the production of documents necessary to inform our oversight.”

Sen. Ted Cruz, a Texas Republican, has teamed up with Jordan to apply pressure on the FTC. Cruz and Jordan sent a letter to Khan last month requesting a series of documents relating to their oversight efforts.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.