South Hills seasonal closure extended to April 28 to protect deer herds

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIVI) — Idaho Department of Fish and Game, in conjunction with the Bureau of Land Management, have decided to extend the seasonal closure of South Hills area of Twin Falls to provide continued protection for deer herds.

The area is still open to the public for non-motorized use, but motor vehicles (i.e. ATVs, snowmobiles, e-bikes, etc) will continue to be prohibited until April 28. Violators of the closure regulations are subject to up to $1000 in fines, or up to 12 months in jail.

“Mule deer are especially vulnerable this time of year, which is compounded by this year’s late winter snows,” said Mike McDonald, IDFG Magic Valley Regional Wildlife Manager, “with green-up still weeks away, anything we can do to reduce stress to our deer populations is critical to their survival.”

Signs are posted in the area to notify the public of the temporary closure to the following roads, as well as any two-tracks or trails tied to these roads:

Dry Creek Dry Gulch Cherry Spring Indian Springs (closure begins 1.5 miles south of Foothills Road) North Cottonwood Creek.

