Utah inmate charged with manslaughter in death of fellow prisoner

By Pat Reavy

GUNNISON, Utah (KSL) — A former inmate at the Central Utah Correctional Facility has been charged in connection with the death of another prisoner last August.

Cleo Kyle Cheney, 42, was charged Monday in 6th District Court with manslaughter, a second-degree felony.

On Aug. 28, 2022, Ted Davey, 62, was found dead at the Henry Facility at the Gunnison prison, according to the Utah Department of Corrections. The Henry Facility is a general population housing unit at the prison.

Davey had been incarcerated since 2019 and was serving a sentence for multiple counts of driving under the influence.

Charging documents do not say how Davey died, but say Cheney “recklessly” caused Davey’s death. A murder charge is typically filed when prosecutors believe a defendant knowingly and intentionally killed another person.

Cheney has since been moved to the Utah Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City.

He was convicted of robbery and aggravated robbery in 2014 and was sentenced to probation. But in 2017, he was convicted of theft; and in 2018 was ordered to serve his original sentence of one to 15 years in prison for his robbery convictions, after it was determined he had violated the conditions of his probation, according to court records.

