How Canada’s ski resorts compare to most expensive in the world: SpinGenie

TORONTO (CTV Network) — New research from SpinGenie has revealed how Canada’s biggest ski resorts compare with some of the most popular and expensive ski resorts in the world.

According to research published on Wednesday, Mont Tremblant in Quebec is the most expensive ski resort in Canada—it operates year-round with an average cost for accommodation of $427 per night.

Fernie Alpine Resort in British Columbia came in at number two—it costs $192 a night to stay there. Whistler Blackcomb, which is the largest ski resort in North America, placed third and the cost per night is $209 for adults and $105 for kids.

Here are Canada’s top 10 most expensive ski resorts, according to SpinGenie:

1- Mont Tremblant , Québec 2- Fernie, British Columbia 3- Whistler Blackcomb, British Columbia 4- Panorama, British Columbia 5- Sun Peaks, British Columbia 6- Kicking Horse, British Columbia 7- Lake Louise, Alberta 8- Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec 9- Apex, British Columbia 10- Big White, British Columbia

There are several beautiful and expensive resorts in Canada, however, the U.S. is home to the world’s most costly resort.

Aspen Snowmass in Colorado ranked on top with the average cost of accommodation at $1,568 a weeknight.

Big Sky Resort in southwest Montana is the second most expensive resort in the world with an accommodation cost of $1,185 a night.

The U.S. dominated the list with seven of the most luxurious resorts in the top 10.

Here are the top 10 most expensive ski resorts in the world, according to SpinGenie:

1- Snowmass, U.S. 2- Big Sky, U.S. 3- Beaver Creek, U.S. 4- Winter Park, U.S. 5- Steamboat, U.S. 6- Laax/Flims/Falera, Switzerland 7- Vail, U.S. 8- Park City, U.S. 9- Verbier, Switzerland 10- Tignes – Val d’Isère, France

METHODOLOGY: SpinGenie studied the 50 biggest ski resorts in the world, as well as the 25 biggest in Canada, based on their ski areas according to SkiResort.info. In some instances where there were multiple prices available for different areas within one resort, the biggest or most well-known was used (for example Verbier at Four Valleys). All prices are shown in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Correction: A previous version of this article stated that 30 out of the 50 most expensive and biggest ski resorts in the world. This is incorrect. The research looked at the most expensive of the 50 biggest ski resorts in the world, plus the 25 biggest ski resorts in Canada.

