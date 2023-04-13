‘The Sympathizer’ trailer has Robert Downey Jr. working overtime

By Marianne Garvey, CNN

Robert Downey Jr. stars as master of disguise in a new show.

Coming to HBO Max (rebranded as Max), “The Sympathizer” is based on Viet Thanh Nguyen’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same name.

Downey Jr., executive produces the show, along with his wife Susan Downey, and plays several different characters. The series also stars Fred Nguyen Khan, Toan Le, Vy Le, Alan Trong, Vy Le, Ky Duyen and Sandra Oh.

The plot follows a French-Vietnamese communist spy during the Vietnam War who is caught between conflicting loyalties. Hoa Xuande plays the lead.

Filmmaker Park Chan-wook is behind the project, set to debut in 2024. (Max and CNN are both part of Warner Bros. Discovery.)

