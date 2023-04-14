$200,000 in dimes stolen from truck in northeast Philadelphia

By Sara Smart, Danny Freeman and Zoe Sottile, CNN

Police are on the hunt for the people behind a “dime and dash” theft in northeast Philadelphia.

At around 6 a.m. Thursday, thieves broke into an unmarked trailer left in a Walmart parking lot, the Philadelphia Police Department told CNN, and made off with about 2 million dimes.

The trailer was carrying an estimated $750,000 in dimes, and the thieves were able to steal approximately $200,000 worth of the load, police said.

Dimes were scattered across the parking lot and the main road nearby.

The driver had picked up the coins at the US Mint in Philadelphia and was headed for Florida, according to CNN affiliate WPVI-TV. He left the trailer in the parking lot and went home to get some sleep before the next leg of his journey, the station reported.

No arrests have been made at this time, police said.

Officials are searching for men in black clothing and gray hoodies, a white Chrysler 300 with tinted windows and a dark-colored pickup truck in connection with the theft.

