Brazil’s Flamengo signs former Sevilla coach Sampaoli

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Copa Libertadores defending champion Flamengo of Brazil says it has signed a deal with Argentinian coach Jorge Sampaoli until December 2024. Earlier this week Flamengo fired Portuguese coach Vitor Pereira after the team lost all four titles it played for since he took over in January. The 63-year-old Sampaoli was fired from Sevilla in March five months after he took over from Julen Lopetegui. Sampaoli has many fans in Brazil following his stints at Santos and Atletico Mineiro in Brazil.

