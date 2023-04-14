NBA approves Haslams’ purchase of Lasry’s stake in Bucks
By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Cleveland Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam’s purchase of Marc Lasry’s 25% stake in the Milwaukee Bucks has received approval from the NBA’s board of governors. The approval announced Friday enables the Haslams to join Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan as co-owners of the team. The Haslams also own the Columbus Crew of Major Soccer League and have explored buying other professional sports teams. Their tenure with the Cleveland Browns has featured losing records, changes and controversy. Lasry and Wesley Edens bought the Bucks from former U.S. Sen. Herb Kohl for about $550 million in 2014