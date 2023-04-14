Onlookers describe flames that engulfed boat at Ala Wai Harbor

By Eric Naktin

HONOLULU (KITV) — An arson investigation is underway this week to determine who set a docked boat on fire at Ala Wai Boat Harbor.

Brian Knutson was near the incident and told KITV4, “I turned around and this boat was in flames exploding here, there were like five or six explosions that went off and yeah, there was actually a guy caught on camera down here.”

The aftermath of Wednesday night’s boat blaze on Ala Wai Harbor left extensive charred remains.

Nearby resident Lyn Silva said, “I smelled it, the smoke came down, I like ran down by the yacht club and I got this smoke, I’m looking for it in my boat.”

On Wednesday night, the first HFD unit arrived at 8:46 p.m. to find the 43-foot vessel on fire.

The blaze was brought under control a few minutes later. The owner confirmed no one was on board. Firefighters conducted searches on nearby vessels, and all were safe.

Visiting from Seattle, Malenie Wood said, “We decided to walk over here from our hotel just to see if there was an aftermath, and really see what something that large would look like afterwards and as you can see, it’s completely destroyed.”

Wood added, “The fire department did amazing, fast response time, we saw them come barreling down, traffic cleared the way, they were able to get right in here, they had the water immediately, they did a beautiful job, but just devastating for the owners.”

The search for the suspect continues.

