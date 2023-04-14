Skip to Content
Retired fighter pilot’s Bend specialty flight school offers acrobatic ‘adventure flights’ to non-pilots

Specialized Aero Works

And our Blake Mayfield is going up in the wild blue yonder

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Mike "Cuckoo" Kloch is a retired Marine Corps fighter pilot who is co-owner and CEO of Specialized Aero Works, located at the Bend Airport.

SAW provides specialty flight training in areas such as Upset Prevention and Recovery Training (UPRT), aerobatics, tailwheel and more. Kloch says it will soon be one of only a few flight schools in the country with FAA Part 141-approved UPRT and spin training.

SAW also provides aerobatic adventure flights for non-pilots.

On Friday, KTVZ's Blake Mayfield is going up in a plane with Kloch to get some spectacular aerial views of the Central Oregon region on one of those aerobatic adventure flights.

Tune into NewsChannel 21 at Five to see how it goes!

Blake Mayfield

Blake Mayfield is a multimedia journalist for NewsChannel 21. Learn more about Blake here.

