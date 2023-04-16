Brewers place RHP Gus Varland on 15-day IL with hand injury

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers placed rookie reliever Gus Varland on the 15-day injured list a day after the right-hander was hit by a comebacker in a scary moment in a 10-3 loss at San Diego. The Brewers also recalled right-hander Elvis Peguero from Triple-A Nashville. The 26-year-old Peguero was acquired in a November trade with the Los Angeles Angels. Varland was struck by a Manny Machado line drive in the eighth inning on Saturday. The ball went off Varland’s pitching hand before striking him on the chin and then on the left forearm.

