Project Linus spends ‘Day of Love’ making blankets for children in crisis

Arden, North Carolina (WLOS) — Project Linus held their ‘Day of Love’ Saturday morning in Arden, making blankets – also referred to as ‘hugs’ – for children in crisis.

This was the first time the event had been held in four years, making it extra special.

The blankets can be no-sew fleece blankets, quilted, crocheted, or even knitted, as long as they’re made with love.

This national non-profit donates handmade blankets to children in crisis. The local Western North Carolina Chapter of Project Linus donates to 12 counties and has distributed over 87,000 blankets.

“The blankets, once they’re processed, they go to facilities all over Western North Carolina — hospitals, shelters, the Salvation Army, the different departments of health, social services — and we’re always looking for more facilities that might need that ‘hug’ to give to a child,” said Ellen Knoefel, coordinator for the WNC Chapter.

