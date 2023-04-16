West residents gather to remember victims of fertilizer plant explosion

By Kennedi Walker

Click here for updates on this story

West, Texas (KTVT) — April 17, 2013 is a day that will always be remembered by many in West, Texas. It was just before 8 p.m. on a Wednesday night when everything changed.

The explosion at the West Fertilizer Company killed 15 people and injured hundreds. Twelve first responders died that day, including volunteer firefighter Cyrus Reed, who was one of the first on the scene. Ten years later, his sister Sarah relives every moment from that evening.

“I was that person crying on the plane and the flight attendants had to sit with me for a while… I remember the blast video on repeat walking through the airport,” Sarah Hobbs said. “He left me as an only sibling.”

Coming up on the anniversary of the explosion she brought her daughter to the memorial where all the victims are honored.

Memories haven’t faded for the more than 2,800 residents in West. On Saturday, people gathered in West City Park for a special remembrance ceremony.

Though still plagued with the memories from devasting day officials say the city has come far. Residents telling CBS News Texas this caused the tight knit community to get closer

“Everybody here is a family and so everybody helps each other and that’s part of what makes west a great community,” Kim Quiram said.

It still isn’t completely clear what caused the explosion, but what is clear is the heavy toll that it took on the small community and families years later.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.